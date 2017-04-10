Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘This sounds like the Russians were complicit’: Shep Smith reacts to shocking new Syria allegations

Eric W. Dolan

10 Apr 2017 at 15:41 ET                   
Fox News' Shep Smith (Screenshot)

Fox News host Shep Smith said Monday that the Russians appeared to be complicit in a chemical weapons attack in northwest Syria.

According to the Associated Press, U.S. officials have concluded that Russia knew in advance that Syria had used chemical weapons.

The Associated Press’s source, an anonymous intelligence official, claimed a Russian-operated drone flew over a hospital in Syria were victims of the chemical attack were receiving treatment. A Russian-made jet then bombed the hospital.

“This sounds like the Russians were complicit,” Smith remarked.

“The Russians knew, the Russian drones flew overhead, and then bombed the hospital in hopes of destroying the evidence. That’s blockbuster news,” he concluded.

Watch video below:

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
Next on Raw Story >
‘Just kill me’: Disturbing new video shows removed United passenger with his face covered in blood
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+