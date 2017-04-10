‘This sounds like the Russians were complicit’: Shep Smith reacts to shocking new Syria allegations

Fox News' Shep Smith (Screenshot)

Fox News host Shep Smith said Monday that the Russians appeared to be complicit in a chemical weapons attack in northwest Syria.

According to the Associated Press, U.S. officials have concluded that Russia knew in advance that Syria had used chemical weapons.

The Associated Press’s source, an anonymous intelligence official, claimed a Russian-operated drone flew over a hospital in Syria were victims of the chemical attack were receiving treatment. A Russian-made jet then bombed the hospital.

“This sounds like the Russians were complicit,” Smith remarked.

“The Russians knew, the Russian drones flew overhead, and then bombed the hospital in hopes of destroying the evidence. That’s blockbuster news,” he concluded.

Watch video below: