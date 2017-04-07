Quantcast

Tiffany Trump makes first White House visit

International Business Times

07 Apr 2017 at 07:23 ET                   

Tiffany Trump, the youngest daughter of Donald Trump, was missing from limelight following the president’s swearing-in ceremony in January. Now, after more than two months, Tiffany made first public appearance at the White House Thursday to attend an event in support of the Wounded Warrior Project in Washington, D.C. The 23-year-old kept her look for the…

