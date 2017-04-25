Tomahawk missile armed US nuclear submarine arrives in South Korea
An American nuclear submarine armed with 154 tomahawk missiles arrived in South Korea Tuesday morning as North Korea prepares to celebrate the 85th birthday of its armed forces. South Korea’s Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported that the USS Michigan submarine had arrived in the port of Busan and will join the USS Carl Vinson, an aircraft carrier…
