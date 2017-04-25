Quantcast

Tomahawk missile armed US nuclear submarine arrives in South Korea

Newsweek

25 Apr 2017 at 06:17 ET                   
The nuclear-powered submarine USS Michigan approaches the southeastern port city of Busan on April 25, 2017 (AFP)

An American nuclear submarine armed with 154 tomahawk missiles arrived in South Korea Tuesday morning as North Korea prepares to celebrate the 85th birthday of its armed forces. South Korea’s Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported that the USS Michigan submarine had arrived in the port of Busan and will join the USS Carl Vinson, an aircraft carrier…

