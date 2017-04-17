Tomi Lahren is now demanding the right to ‘expose’ Glenn Beck’s ‘misconduct’ at The Blaze

Tomi Lahren (Facebook)

Tomi Lahren sued her former employer The Blaze saying she was wrongfully terminated. However, The Blaze said that Lahren was only “suspended” after allegedly alienating conservatives by calling them hypocrites for seeking to restrict women’s’ reproductive rights while advocating for smaller government. Lahren is now suing The Blaze so she can “expose” what she said is owner Glenn Beck’s “misconduct.”

Lahren is seeking the right to discuss Beck’s alleged misconduct, “which should be exposed for what it is,” according to a court filing submitted Monday morning.

According to The Dallas Morning News, Lahren filed a lawsuit Friday alleging her show was canceled after her abortion comments on “The View,” but The Blaze wanted to keep paying her “presumably hoping they could find an exit strategy to sanitize their unlawful conduct.” She claims the move is a violation of her two-year employment contract, which doesn’t expire until Sept. 30.

“It is puzzling that an employee who remains under contract (and is still being paid) has sued us for being fired, especially when we continue to comply fully with the terms of our agreement with her,” a spokesman for The Blaze said.

The lawsuit claims the site conducted “a public smear campaign” to help promote Beck’s profile “from what has become a mediocre following, all at [Lahren’s] expense.”

Lahren has also been locked out of her Facebook page which has 4.2 million followers. The suit says leaving the page dormant since March 19 has “irreparably harmed” Lahren. She said that “Facebook page is her personal page” and not the property of The Blaze or Beck and she never turned over “ownership and property rights in either her name or likeness to anyone.”

The suit also says that a producer from The Blaze accompanied her to “The View” and applauded her comments. She also said that she received “congratulatory” emails from fellow coworkers at the site.

The attorneys will meet in court Monday afternoon where Lahren will demand access be restored to her page and that she be released from her contract.

Lahren’s contract outlines that it reserves the right to suspend or terminate Lahren for “conduct or involvement in a situation that brings employee into public disrespect, offends the community or any group thereof, or embarrasses or reflects unfavorably on [TheBlaze’s] ’s reputation.”

“My job is my life. This is my life. Without that, I feel lost,” Lahren told ABC’s “Nightline” of the suit. “When your outlet is taken away from you and you don’t understand why and you’re so disappointed and you’re so blindsided, it hurts.”

The suit does not elaborate on what “misconduct” she plans to “expose.”