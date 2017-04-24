Tony Blair may return to politics over Brexit
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has said he is tempted to return to frontline British politics. Blair told BBC Radio 4’s “World This Weekend” Sunday: “I look at the British political scene at the moment and I actually almost feel motivated to go right back into it.” Since leaving parliament in 2007, Blair has been…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion