Tony Blair may return to politics over Brexit

Newsweek

24 Apr 2017 at 07:42 ET                   
Tony Blair (Agence France-Presse)

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has said he is tempted to return to frontline British politics. Blair told BBC Radio 4’s “World This Weekend” Sunday: “I look at the British political scene at the moment and I actually almost feel motivated to go right back into it.” Since leaving parliament in 2007, Blair has been…

