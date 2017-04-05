Top Trump adviser Steve Bannon booted off the National Security Council: report

Steve Bannon, the controversial former head of Breitbart News who now serves as the chief political strategist for President Donald Trump, has been removed from his post on the National Security Council.

Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs reports that Trump reorganized his NSC on Tuesday to remove Bannon, while also “downgrading the role of his Homeland Security Adviser, Tom Bossert.”

The move also puts Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and Marine Corps General Joseph Dunford — the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — back as :regular attendees” of the NSC’s principals committee.

On Twitter, Jacobs also claimed that Bannon “never” went to meetings, while noting that his original role as an NSC member was to “look over Gen. Flynn’s shoulder.”

NEW: Bannon's role on NSC was to look over Gen. Flynn's shoulder, a White House official said. He never went to meeting. https://t.co/mWsWjw7Qbk — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 5, 2017

Bannon has long been a controversial figure, as he is a self-described “Leninist” who has attacked not only Democrats, but also members of the Republican establishment. Breitbart News, his old website, has continued attacking House Speaker Paul Ryan, and in particular has been aggressive in its criticism of the House Republicans’ proposed health care plan.