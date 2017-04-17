Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Here are all the top Trump aides who have ties to Russia

International Business Times

17 Apr 2017 at 08:16 ET                   
Paul Manafort speaks to NBC News (screen grab)

As the investigations into alleged links between President Donald Trump and Russia during the 2016 presidential election are being conducted in Congress, reports have surfaced that Trump had borrowed money from Moscow during the 2008 financial crisis. The former head of MI6, Richard Dearlove, claimed that the president had borrowed money to boost up his real…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
This former neo-Nazi has an urgent message for Donald Trump about terrorism
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+