Trump ‘absolutely’ considering proposals to break up 9th circuit for blocking his executive orders

Donald Trump on Wednesday said he is “absolutely” considering proposals to break up the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which houses the judges who have blocked two of the president’s executive orders on immigration.

“There are many people that want to break up the 9th Circuit. It’s outrageous,” Trump told the Washington Examiner in an interview Wednesday. The president also complained that “everybody immediately runs to the 9th Circuit” with challenges to his administration.

“They know that’s like, semi-automatic,” Trump said.

The president’s comment comes one day after a U.S. District Judge blocked Trump’s Executive Order blocking federal funding for sanctuary cities. Last month, two federal judges ruled against his order banning travel from six Middle Eastern countries.

“The language could not be any clearer,” Trump said of his futile travel ban. “I mean, the language on the ban, it reads so easy that a reasonably good student in the first grade will fully understand it. And they don’t even mention the words in their rejection on the ban.”

“And the same thing with this [sanctuary city decision],” he continued. “I mean, when you have people that are being enabled to commit crime. And in San Francisco, when you look at Kate Steinle, being shot and here is the court, you know, right in that same general area. And when you look at a Kate Steinle, when you look at so many other things.”