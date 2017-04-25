Quantcast

Trump administration considers laptop ban on flights from Europe

Newsweek

25 Apr 2017 at 06:14 ET                   
Annoyed woman at laptop ( Shutterstock.com)

The White House is mulling a ban on electronic devices larger than a smartphone on board flights to the U.S. from European airports. A British official told The Guardian that U.S. authorities were looking at widening the laptop ban, which was implemented in March on flights from eight Middle Eastern nations. The source reportedly said although…

