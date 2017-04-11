Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump administration open to additional strikes on Syria: White House

Reuters

11 Apr 2017 at 06:30 ET                   
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump faces a news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Donald Trump is open to authorizing additional strikes on Syria if its government uses chemical weapons again or deploys barrel bombs in the country, the White House said on Monday.

“The sight of people being gassed and blown away by barrel bombs ensures that if we see this kind of action again, we hold open the possibility of future action,” White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters.

“If you gas a baby, if you put a barrel bomb in to innocent people … you will see a response from this president.”

Barrel bombs are oil drums or cylinders packed with explosives and shrapnel.

Trump ordered a cruise missile strike on Syria’s Shayrat air base last week in response to what his administration and U.S. allies say was a poison gas attack by Syria’s military in which scores of civilians, including many children, died.

Spicer said later his mention of barrel bombs as a potential trigger for further action by the United States did not reflect a change in position.

“Nothing has changed in our posture,” he said by email.

“The president retains the option to act in Syria against the Assad regime whenever it is in the national interest, as was determined following that government’s use of chemical weapons against its own citizens. And as the president has repeatedly made clear, he will not be telegraphing his military responses.”

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; writing by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and James Dalgleish)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
United CEO told employees that passenger ‘defied’ security officers before he was dragged from plane
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+