Trump administration open to additional strikes on Syria: White House

Reuters

10 Apr 2017 at 14:26 ET                   
Sean Spicer (CNN/screen grab)

U.S. President Donald Trump is open to authorizing additional strikes on Syria if the use of chemical weapons continues in the country, the White House said on Monday.

“The sight of people being gassed and blown away by barrel bombs ensures that if we see this kind of action again, we hold open the possibility of future action,” White House spokesman Sean Spicer said at a briefing on Monday.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; writing by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

