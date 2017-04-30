Trump backer explodes when CNN’s Paul Begala calls president a ‘moral midget’ after rally speech

Paul Begala, Rick Santorum, Jennifer Granholm, Paris Dennard -- (CNN screen grab)

Conservative Paris Dennard blew up on CNN regular Paul Begala after the commentator called President Donald Trump a “moral midget” following the president’s speech at a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday Night.

With former White House official David Gergen calling Trump’s campaign-rally style speech, “The most divisive speech I’ve ever heard from a sitting American president,” Begala piled on by slamming Trump as a “Needy little baby.”

“He’s a needy little baby,” Begala remarked before adding, “We’re going to wait one thousand three hundred and sixty-one days and he’s still going to be the moral midget that you saw on that stand tonight.”

Former White House staffer and Trump backer Paris Dennard then blew up at Begala, saying the way people talk about Trump is “deplorable.”

“That kind of rhetoric, constantly beating at the drum, every single day, 24/7, that is not helping America,” Dennard excitedly said. “And when Paul listen — I did not like 98 to 99 percent of what President Obama did, but I would never call him Obama and I would never call him a moral midget or a needy child even if I thought the two things about him were true.”

“You sit here and attack the president with these horrible things saying about him personally, and say, ‘Well, Mr. President or Trump,’ you are doing the same thing,” Dennard continued. “You have to some kind of honesty about –”

“That is honesty,” Begala shot back. ‘And you’re wrong, my friend. You respect the office and not the man. I respect the office, if he enters the room, I stand. If he signs a law, I obey. He is my president. But he is letting me down and a vast majority of Americans.”

