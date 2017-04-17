Trump boasts on Twitter that his approval numbers are at 50 percent — 12 points behind Obama

Donald Trump speaks from the White House (screen grab)

President Donald Trump hopped on Twitter Monday to boast that his approval numbers have hit a high of 50 percent.

Following a day in which Trump hit back at this critics and the “fake media,” Trump promoted how well he is doing with the public by citing a Rasmussen poll that also shows Trump lags way behind former President Barack Obama who left office with an approval rating of 62 percent.

In all-caps, the president tweeted: “TRUMP APPROVAL HITS 50%”

Accompanying Trump’s tweet was a link to conservative polling operation Rasmussen Reports that notes this is Trump first time at 50 percent in over a month.

The poll also shows that 39 percent “strongly disapprove” of Trump’s performance.

You can see the Tweet below: