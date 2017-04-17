Quantcast

Trump boasts on Twitter that his approval numbers are at 50 percent — 12 points behind Obama

Tom Boggioni

17 Apr 2017 at 19:04 ET                   
Donald Trump speaks from the White House (screen grab)

President Donald Trump hopped on Twitter Monday to boast that his approval numbers have hit a high of 50 percent.

Following a day in which Trump hit back at this critics and the “fake media,” Trump promoted how well he is doing with the public by citing a Rasmussen poll that also shows Trump lags way behind former President Barack Obama who left office with an approval rating of 62 percent.

In all-caps, the president tweeted: “TRUMP APPROVAL HITS 50%”

Accompanying Trump’s tweet was a link to conservative polling operation Rasmussen Reports that notes this is Trump first time at 50 percent in over a month.

The poll also shows that 39 percent “strongly disapprove” of Trump’s performance.

You can see the Tweet below:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
