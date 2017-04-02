Quantcast

Trump can’t use free speech defense in lawsuit over rally violence: federal judge

Newsweek

02 Apr 2017 at 15:35 ET                   
In Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump told supporters he would bring back jobs to the depressed steel town (AFP)

Trump Can’t Claim Free Speech Defense in Lawsuit

A lawsuit contending Donald Trump incited violence against campaign rally protesters cannot be dismissed based on a First Amendment claim, a federal judge writes. Judge David J. Hale, of U.S. District Court, Louisville, ruled Friday that a lawsuit brought by three Trump protesters who claim they were physically manhandled at a March 1, 2016, Kentucky rally…

