Trump can’t use free speech defense in lawsuit over rally violence: federal judge
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Trump Can’t Claim Free Speech Defense in Lawsuit
A lawsuit contending Donald Trump incited violence against campaign rally protesters cannot be dismissed based on a First Amendment claim, a federal judge writes. Judge David J. Hale, of U.S. District Court, Louisville, ruled Friday that a lawsuit brought by three Trump protesters who claim they were physically manhandled at a March 1, 2016, Kentucky rally…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion