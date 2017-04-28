Trump could declassify documents proving Cruz’s dad really was with Lee Harvey Oswald before JFK’s murder

President Donald Trump announces air strikes against Syria (YouTube/Screenshot)

As president, Donald Trump—a man who’s espoused blatant conspiracy theories, from suggesting Barack Obama was not born in the United States, to insisting the Obama administration wiretapped Trump Tower during the campaign—now has access to documents related to one of the most famous conspiracy theories of all.

As Salon’s Matthew Sheffield reports, Trump, as president is now authorized to declassify thousands of FBI and CIA documents relating to John F. Kennedy’s assassination. In 1992, George H.W. Bush signed a bill recruiting the National Archives and Record Administration (NARA) to begin the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection. Those records contain copies of all government records pertaining to Kennedy’s assassination, to be released by October 2017.

Trump will likely take interest in the contents of the document, as he spoke at length during the Republican primary about his rival Ted Cruz’s alleged connection to Kennedy’s assassination. In May 2016, Trump told Fox and Friends an unsubstantiated claim that Raphael Cruz “was with Lee Harvey Oswald prior to Oswald’s being, you know, shot.”

“I mean, the whole thing is ridiculous,” Trump added.

There is no evidence to suggest that Trump’s theory regarding Cruz and Oswald is true. But now that he has access to troves of documents pertaining to this very issue, perhaps the president can finally prove he’s correct about the Kennedy assassination.

Amazingly, as Sheffield points out, the number of Americans who believe Kennedy’s death involved more than one person has jumped from 50 percent to 61 percent since the ‘60s.

Considering the president’s affinity for the intelligence community, one can venture a guess that whatever those documents say, he’ll believe.