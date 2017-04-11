Trump could surpass Obama’s 8-year travel spending in a year
President Donald Trump might be on track to spend more taxpayer money on travel during his first year of presidency than former President Barack Obama spent during his eight years in office. According to CNN on Monday, Trump has been at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Florida, for a total of 21 days till now during his 80…
