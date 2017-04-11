Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump could surpass Obama’s 8-year travel spending in a year

International Business Times

11 Apr 2017 at 07:25 ET                   
Former President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump (Composite / Rawstory)

President Donald Trump might be on track to spend more taxpayer money on travel during his first year of presidency than former President Barack Obama spent during his eight years in office. According to CNN on Monday, Trump has been at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Florida, for a total of 21 days till now during his 80…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Jimmy Kimmel nails United over passenger ‘re-accommodation’: Why do we tolerate this ‘corporate BS’ from airlines
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+