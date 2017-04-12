Trump decides NATO ‘no longer obsolete’ after meeting with alliance chief
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump embraced NATO as a “bulwark of international peace and security” after a White House meeting Wednesday with the alliance’s chief, reversing a skeptical earlier stance. “I said it was obsolete. It is no longer obsolete,” Trump said during a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, adding that the alliance…
