Trump, declining to provide evidence, says thinks Obama adviser Rice committed crime: NYT

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

U.S. President Donald Trump, declining requests for evidence, said on Wednesday he thinks Susan Rice, a former top adviser to President Barack Obama, committed a crime by seeking the identities of Trump associates mentioned in intercepted communications, the New York Times reported.

In an interview, Trump declined to tell the New York Times whether he had reviewed intelligence to bolster his claim about Rice but said he would explain himself “at the right time.”

Trump and his allies have focused on unsubstantiated reports that Rice, who served as Obama’s national security adviser, disclosed the names of Trump aides swept up in U.S. surveillance of foreign targets.

Rice dismissed the reports as “absolutely false” in an interview with MSNBC on Tuesday.

