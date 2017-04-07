Trump defends airstrikes on Syria as vital to ‘national security interest’
PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump, responding to what he called Syrian President Bashar Assad’s “barbaric” chemical weapons attack on his own citizens, said his decision to launch a “targeted” retaliatory strike was in line with the nation’s “vital national security interest.” “There can be no dispute that Syria used banned chemical weapons, violated its…
