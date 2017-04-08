Trump defends failure to destroy al-Shayrat base runways as Syrian air force resumes bombing runs

President Donald Trump (AFP Photo/SAUL LOEB)

While Trump was on his best Twitter behavior Saturday morning, saying it was a “great honor to have President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan of China as our guests,” a more defensive Trump emerged Saturday afternoon regarding his Thursday Syria missile attack.

With reports that the Syrians launched more bombing attacks from the al-Shayrat military airfield less than 24 hours after the 59 Tomahawk missiles were launched into the Middle East country, Trump attempted to explain via Twitter the thinking behind the attack.

“The reason you don’t generally hit runways is that they are easy and inexpensive to quickly fix (fill in and top)!” Trump tweeted, no doubt calling upon his experience as a property developer.

Two days after Trump okayed the attack, questions are being raised over the U.S. notifying Russia military officials of the attack — who in turned warned the Syrians — as well as why no attempt was made to totally incapacitate the airfield or destroy any chemical weapons stocks.

Trump’s afternoon tweet comes a at time when the president was reportedly seen golfing again today.

