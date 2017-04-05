Quantcast

Trump defends Fox News host O’Reilly as ‘good person’

Reuters

05 Apr 2017 at 14:06 ET                   
Fox News host Bill O'Reilly interviews Donald Trump on Aug. 24, 2015. [YouTube]

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended TV anchor Bill O’Reilly after a report that the conservative commentator and his employer, 21st Century Fox, paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them.

“I think he’s a person I know well — he is a good person,” Trump said of O’Reilly in an interview with The New York Times.

The Times reported over the weekend that Fox and O’Reilly paid $13 million to five women who accused him of sexual harassment. O’Reilly, in a statement posted on his website on Saturday, said he had been unfairly targeted because of his prominence.

“I think he shouldn’t have settled; personally I think he shouldn’t have settled,” Trump told the Times on Wednesday. “Because you should have taken it all the way. I don’t think Bill did anything wrong.”

Fox News is a unit of 21st Century Fox.

Several companies have pulled ads from O’Reilly’s Fox News show “The O’Reilly Factor.”

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by James Dalgleish)

