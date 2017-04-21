Trump doesn’t like wind power, but the industry is rapidly creating jobs
Although President Donald Trump has spoken against wind power, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) says the fastest-growing occupation in America are wind turbine service technician jobs. U.S. wind power added jobs over nine times faster than the overall economy, the 2016 U.S. Wind Industry Annual Market Report released by the American Wind Energy Association…
