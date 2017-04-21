Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump doesn’t like wind power, but the industry is rapidly creating jobs

International Business Times

21 Apr 2017 at 17:00 ET                   
Wind Turbines (Shutterstock)

Although President Donald Trump has spoken against wind power, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) says the fastest-growing occupation in America are wind turbine service technician jobs. U.S. wind power added jobs over nine times faster than the overall economy, the 2016 U.S. Wind Industry Annual Market Report released by the American Wind Energy Association…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Iranian-American State Department official demoted after Breitbart questions loyalty to US
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+