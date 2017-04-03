Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump donates first-quarter salary to National Park Service

Reuters

03 Apr 2017 at 15:42 ET                   
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump faces a news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump, who made a fortune in real estate before running for political office, has decided to donate his first-quarter salary of $78,333 to the National Park Service, the White House announced on Monday.

During the presidential campaign, Trump said he would donate his $400,000 annual salary if he were elected.

“That’s no big deal for me,” he told a town-hall style meeting in September 2015.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, whose agency oversees the 100-year-old protector of 417 national parks, monuments and other sites, said he was “thrilled” at Trump’s decision.

“We are going to dedicate and put it against the infrastructure on our nation’s battlefields,” Zinke said, appearing alongside White House spokesman Sean Spicer at a daily briefing. “We are about $229 million behind in deferred maintenance on our battlefields alone,” Zinke said.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
What is the real meaning behind the name of FBI Director Comey’s secret Twitter account?
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+