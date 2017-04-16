Trump family held invitation-only Easter Egg hunt at Mar-a-Lago
Washington (dpa) – US President Donald Trump celebrated his first Easter as president on Sunday at the Florida church near his Mar-a-Lago resort where he married wife Melania more than a decade ago. Trump attended services at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach along with first lady Melania Trump, daughter Tiffany, son Barron and Melania’s…
