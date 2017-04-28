Trump fan terrorized Kentucky students with machete after complaining about campus mockery of conservatives
A 19-year-old former Transylvania University student has been arrested after a machete attack on the central Kentucky campus left a woman injured, police said. Lexington police said Mitchell W. Adkins, of Cincinnati, walked into Jazzman’s Cafe on campus armed with a machete and a bag full of knives shortly before 9 a.m. Friday. Police said he…
