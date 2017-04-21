Quantcast

Trump gets tough on North Korea, but errors upset South

Newsweek

21 Apr 2017 at 17:55 ET                   
Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

Many South Koreans have praised President Donald Trump’s hardline stance on their rival neighbor, North Korea, but some of the Republican leader’s recent public gaffes have upset residents of the traditional U.S. ally at a time when tensions are already running high in the region. The U.S. has long backed Seoul and provided significant military support,…

