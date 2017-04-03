Quantcast

Trump has hurt America on global stage: poll

Newsweek

03 Apr 2017 at 17:38 ET                   
Pres. Donald Trump interviewed by Tucker Carlson (Screen capture)

President Donald Trump isn’t exactly popular—his approval rating hovers in the mid-to-high 30s—and Americans aren’t just upset about what he’s done within the borders of the United States. A majority of voters think he’s hurt the country’s role in the world, a new poll found. Fifty-five percent of voters thought Trump had weakened the U.S. on…

Blackwater founder met in secret with Putin associate as 'unofficial envoy' for Trump: report
