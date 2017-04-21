Trump is making a new push for an Obamacare repeal plan, even as House votes remain elusive
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
WASHINGTON — Approaching the 100-day mark in office without action on the Affordable Care Act, President Donald Trump is pushing again for a vote on the sweeping House bill to roll back the 2010 law. But even as House Republicans and administration officials continue to discuss potential changes to the legislation, there is little evidence GOP…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion