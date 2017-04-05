Trump lawyer confirms Pro Publica scoop that Sean Spicer mocked for coming from a ‘left-wing blog’

Donald Trump speaks to Fox News (screen grab)

Earlier this week, Pro Publica reported that President Donald Trump has retained the right to draw money from any of his 400-plus businesses while he’s in the White House — all without filing any sort of public disclosure.

After being asked about the report, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer derided the report’s accuracy, and accused Pro Publica of being a “left-wing blog” with little credibility.

However, now Pro Publica has got one of Trump’s own attorneys to confirm its scoop.

In an interview with the publication, Trump Organization attorney Alan Garten acknowledged that Trump “can withdraw profits and underlying assets from his trust at any time,” and has been able to do so ever since being sworn into office in January.

Pro Publica notes that this detail “was not included” in an earlier summary of the trust, but did appear in a later version of the document. Garten said that this is because the Trump Organization writes different versions of the summary that are meant to “highlight different things for different people.”

Garten said that the full text of the trust agreement, however, will not be released for public viewing.