Trump: ‘North Korea is a problem — the problem will be taken care of’

David Edwards

13 Apr 2017 at 15:19 ET                   
Donald Trump speaks from the White House (screen grab)

President Donald Trump on Thursday vowed that the North Korea military threat “will be taken care of.”

Hours after his administration launched the so-called “Mother of All Bombs” in Afghanistan, Trump was asked if the action sent a message to North Korea’s government.

“I don’t know if this sends a message,” Trump shrugged while speaking to reporters at the White House.

“North Korea is a problem,” he added. “The problem will be taken care of.”

The president also predicted that China President Xi Jinping would “try very hard” to help solve the North Korea problem.

“He’s a very special man,” Trump insisted.

Watch the video below.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
