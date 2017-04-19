Quantcast

Trump pick for No. 2 at Commerce Dept withdraws name: source

Reuters

19 Apr 2017 at 15:47 ET                   
Todd Ricketts (Photo: screen capture)

President Donald Trump’s choice for deputy secretary of commerce, Todd Ricketts, has withdrawn his nomination, a source close to Ricketts said on Wednesday.

Ricketts, a co-owner of the Chicago Cubs baseball team, pulled his name from consideration due to difficulties untangling his financial holdings to the satisfaction of the government ethics watchdog, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

“I hope there are other opportunities to contribute to his administration in the future,” Ricketts said in a statement.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Eric Walsh)

