Trump pushes another Fox News conspiracy theory stating he was spied upon before getting nomination

President Donald Trump looks up while hosting a House and Senate leadership lunch at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 1, 2017. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

It’s been a busy Saturday on Twitter for President Donald Trump who is not golfing at his Mar-a-Lago resort this weekend, with the president now pushing a Friday evening report on Fox News stating he was spied upon before being elected.

In a two-part tweet, Trump wrote, “Wow, @ FoxNews just reporting big news. Source: “Official behind unmasking is high up. Known Intel official is responsible. Some unmasked not associated with Russia. Trump team spied on before he was nominated.” If this is true, does not get much bigger. Would be sad for U.S.”

It would appear that Trump — who did not provide a link — is pointing at a report from Fox News on Friday evening under the heading, “Intelligence official who ‘unmasked’ Trump associates is ‘very high up,’ source says.”

According to the report, “Intelligence and House sources with direct knowledge of the disclosure of classified names told Fox News that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., now knows who is responsible — and that person is not in the FBI.”

The report notes that the information came from “a congressional source close to the investigation.”

It was just weeks ago that the president opened up a can of worms with an explosive series of Saturday morning tweets accusing former President Barack Obama of personally having a hand in wiretapping Trump Tower. That accusation has since been shot down by congressional investigators and the FBI.

Those claims were also based upon something that the president saw on Fox News.

You can see Trump’s tweets below:

Wow, @FoxNews just reporting big news. Source: “Official behind unmasking is high up. Known Intel official is responsible. Some unmasked…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2017