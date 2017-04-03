Trump-Putin meeting could ease US-Russia tensions: Kremlin
Current relations between the U.S. and Russia may be worse than the decades-long Cold War, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an ABC interview that aired Sunday. However, the ties could improve if the presidents of the two countries meet, Peskov suggested. In an interview with “This Week” with George Stephanopoulos, Peskov said Russian President Vladimir…
