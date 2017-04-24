Trump rally broadcast network forced to apologize after host calls for death of CNN personalities

RSBN host Nick Fuentes -- Twitter

Right Side Broadcasting, which bills itself as the “Unofficial Version Of Trump TV,” has been forced to issue an apology after one of their on-air personalities went on a racist tirade before calling for the death of CNN personalities.

According to Media Matters, RSBN host Nick Fuentes went off on a racist rant against Muslims before calling for the killing of “globalists,” including CNN personalities he considers part of a threat to the U.S.

“The First Amendment was not written for Muslims, by the way. It wasn’t written for a barbaric ideology that wanted to come over and kill us. It was written for Calvinists. It was written for Lutherans and Catholics, not for Salafists, not for Wahabists, not for the Saudi royal family,” Fuentes exclaimed. “Why do none of our elected officials talk about this or like this? They know it’s true. Why don’t we hear about in the mainstream media? We don’t hear about it on Fox News, by the way, either.”

“Who runs the media? Globalists. Time to kill the globalists. I don’t want to not watch CNN. I don’t want CNN to go out of business. I don’t want CNN to be more honest. I want people that run CNN to be arrested and deported or hanged because this is deliberate.” he continued. “This is not an accident. It’s not, ‘Oh, you know journalists have a liberal bias because they’re educated, and educated people tend to be’ — none of that. It is malicious intent. There is a design, there is an agenda here.

Responding to complaints, RSBN CEO Joe Seales, apologized by issuing a statement saying Fuentes comments about CNN were “inappropriate,” and that the network is “reviewing the matter and will handle it internally.”

You can watch the video below via Media Matters: