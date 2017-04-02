Trump renews GOP threat: I’ll work with Democrats on healthcare unless ‘we get what we want’
WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump stepped up his threats to cut a deal with Democrats on health care if conservatives in the House won’t back his proposals. In an interview with the Financial Times, Trump said that despite the recent collapse of the Republican health care bill, negotiations were continuing among party leaders on a new bill. The…
