Trump retweets Fox News report about Syrians being ‘grateful’ for bombing their country

Donald Trump (Screengrab)

President Donald Trump is apparently still glowing from the positive reaction to his decision to launch air strikes against a Syrian air base last week.

On Tuesday morning, the president retweeted a Fox News report about Syrian citizens who were “grateful” for Trump bombing their country, including one Syrian who said they would name their child “Donald” to thank the president for launching air strikes.

Although Trump’s Tomahawk missile strike earned rave reviews from media pundits such as CNN’s Fareed Zakaria and MSNBC’s Brian Williams, it had no lasting impact on the course of the Syrian civil war, as Syrian war planes were able to use the base to carry out bombing operations just one day after the attack occurred.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump also repeatedly demonized Syrian refugees as “vicious snakes,” and he once boasted that he would be proud to tell a Syrian child fleeing war that he could not enter the country.

“I can look in their faces and say ‘You can’t come,'” Trump said last year. “I’ll look them in the face.”