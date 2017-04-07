Quantcast

Trump says he’s received ‘absolutely nothing’ so far from China’s Xi

Voice of America

07 Apr 2017 at 07:16 ET                   
FILE PHOTO - Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the guests during a gift handover ceremony at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

U.S. President Donald Trump said to light laughter at a Thursday evening dinner he hosted for Chinese President Xi Jinping that after a long discussion, “I have gotten nothing, absolutely nothing” from his guest. But Trump added that the two leaders, who chatted earlier at the president’s Florida resort, had quickly “developed a friendship,” and he…

