Trump says strong Europe is important for U.S

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was in favor of a strong Europe, as France gears up for an election where European unity is a key issue and Britain negotiates its departure from the European Union.

“Yes, a strong Europe is very, very important to me as president of the United States and it’s also … important for the United States, we want to see it, we will help it be strong, and it’s very much to everybody’s advantage,” Trump said at a joint news conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.

