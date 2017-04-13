Trump says ‘things will work out fine’ between US and Russia

President of the United States Donald Trump speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday “things will work out fine” between the United States and Russia, a day after he said U.S.-Russian relations may be at an all-time low.

“Things will work out fine between the U.S.A. and Russia. At the right time everyone will come to their senses & there will be lasting peace!” Trump said in a note on Twitter.

(Reporting by the Washington Newsroom)