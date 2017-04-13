Trump says ‘things will work out fine’ between US and Russia
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday “things will work out fine” between the United States and Russia, a day after he said U.S.-Russian relations may be at an all-time low.
“Things will work out fine between the U.S.A. and Russia. At the right time everyone will come to their senses & there will be lasting peace!” Trump said in a note on Twitter.
(Reporting by the Washington Newsroom)
