Trump says ‘things will work out fine’ between US and Russia

Reuters

13 Apr 2017 at 09:56 ET                   
President of the United States Donald Trump speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday “things will work out fine” between the United States and Russia, a day after he said U.S.-Russian relations may be at an all-time low.

“Things will work out fine between the U.S.A. and Russia. At the right time everyone will come to their senses & there will be lasting peace!” Trump said in a note on Twitter.

(Reporting by the Washington Newsroom)

