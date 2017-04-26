Quantcast

Trump signs executive order requiring review of national monuments

Reuters

26 Apr 2017 at 12:17 ET                   
FILE PHOTO: Bears Ears, the twin rock formations in Utah’s Four Corners region is pictured in Utah, U.S. December 19, 2016. REUTERS/Annie Knox

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday requiring a review of national monuments which he said was aimed at ending an “egregious abuse of federal power.”

At a ceremony at the Department of the Interior, Trump said people’s ability to access and utilize land must be protected, and that the previous administration had put hundreds of millions of acres under federal control through monument designation.

The order is part of a push to open up more federal lands to drilling, mining and other development – cheered by industry but opposed by conservationists.

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Washington Newsroom)

