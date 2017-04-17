Trump sometimes tells aides what ‘Chris (Christie) says’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
TRENTON — Despite months of reports questioning his standing in President Donald Trump’s orbit, Gov. Chris Christie has notable influence in Trump’s administration, according to a report by Politico published Monday citing anonymous sources. Christie, who has been friends with Trump for 15 years and is a fellow Republican, was not only appointed by the president…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion