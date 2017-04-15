Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump supporters and counter-protesters face off at Berkeley rally

Los Angeles Times

15 Apr 2017 at 18:15 ET                   
FILE PHOTO - Immigration activists, including members of the DC Justice for Muslims Coalition, rally against the Trump administration's new ban against travelers from six Muslim-majority nations, outside of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection headquarters in Washington, U.S. on March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/File Photo

BERKELEY, Calif. — About 200 pro-Trump demonstrators and counterprotesters faced off Saturday morning at a “Patriots Day” rally in Berkeley, where the two groups have violently clashed on city streets twice in the past three months. About 10 a.m., dozens of counterprotesters wearing masks tore down plastic netting that separated the two groups in Martin Luther…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
At least 12 arrested as protest groups violently clash in Berkeley, CA
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+