Trump supporters and counter-protesters face off at Berkeley rally
BERKELEY, Calif. — About 200 pro-Trump demonstrators and counterprotesters faced off Saturday morning at a “Patriots Day” rally in Berkeley, where the two groups have violently clashed on city streets twice in the past three months. About 10 a.m., dozens of counterprotesters wearing masks tore down plastic netting that separated the two groups in Martin Luther…
