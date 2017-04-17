Trump supporters are flipping out over a fake image about the Cleveland murder suspect

Cleveland murder suspect Steve Stephens (Screen capture)

A fake image that shows a Cleveland murder suspect being described as a man with “dark white skin” quickly spread on social media websites like Twitter.

Murder suspect Steve Stephens remains at large after recording video of himself Sunday afternoon shooting an elderly man to death on Facebook Live. Gizmodo reported that Cleveland’s Fox 8 News broadcast a photo and description of Stephens, but did not explicitly mention his race. The picture was then altered to include a bullet point about “dark white skin” and shared online.

The fake description prompted outrage among Trump supporters and others on Twitter.

I've seen it all… "dark white skin?!" Cleveland pic.twitter.com/qDySjC6HAI — Feisty Trumpster💋 (@HFemtard) April 17, 2017

Lord forgive me for using profanity today. But what the hell is "dark white skin"?

Cleveland Stevie Steve #ClevelandStronger pic.twitter.com/wD0zkuQyuG — SocJustice Destroyer (@Joseph_Brand0) April 17, 2017

It wasn't a race issue until #MSM decided to avoid the fact of black on black crime. Suspect with DARK WHITE SKIN #WTF pic.twitter.com/Ish4nEGFHG — Pastor Bones (@pastorbones) April 17, 2017

WTF IS "DARK WHITE SKIN"??LO!😁and how dark does the skin have to be before they admit that it's black? I'm am so done with this libtard BS! pic.twitter.com/eoz89p3uKy — Angela Ware (@Seraphic74) April 17, 2017

Fox 8 News released a statement pointing out that the “dark white skin” image was fake.

@Sweetemmilyn This image has been altered. It did not originate from FOX 8. This is a distraction from us trying to help police locate a murder suspect. pic.twitter.com/ESBeSO8Ezs — fox8news (@fox8news) April 17, 2017

But that wasn’t enough to please some critics, who complained that the news outlet didn’t explicitly mention his race in the image.

@fox8news @Sweetemmilyn Where is the description of race on the SO called real one?!!!!! — Deplorable Jimmy🇺🇸 (@jimdad1967) April 17, 2017

@fox8news @Sweetemmilyn It's true then, Dark White Skin is a lie. Yet the original description is raceless. Even when you win you're still #cucked — 40's Fash'in (@40sFashin) April 17, 2017

Gizmodo’s Sidney Fussell said that fake image was likely an attempt to mock political correctness regarding race issues.

“The ‘dark white’ is an apparent sendup of how the media, paralyzed beyond sense by PC culture, refuses to identify black people as ‘black’ and hurting liberal fee-fees. Which is idiotic, of course, because accompanying pictures of Stephen illustrate beyond a doubt that he’s a man of color… the incident shows how bigots can use tragedy as currency for their own moronic points about media sensitivity and PC culture.”