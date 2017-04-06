Trump tells Abe ‘all options are on the table’ regarding N Korea
Tokyo (dpa) – US President Donald Trump told Shinzo Abe over the phone on Thursday morning that “all options are on the table” regarding US policy towards North Korea, according to the Japanese premier. “We agreed that North Korea’s ballistic missile launch yesterday was a dangerous provocative act and a grave threat to our country’s security,”…
