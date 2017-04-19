Quantcast

Trump to hold news conference next week on US veterans issues

Reuters

19 Apr 2017 at 12:52 ET                   
President Donald Trump announces air strikes against Syria (YouTube/Screenshot)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will hold a news conference on April 27 to discuss veterans issues, as he tries to elevate an issue he campaigned on heavily last year.

Trump made the statement as he signed into law the Veterans Choice Program Extension and Improvement Act, which allows veterans to obtain more access to healthcare outside the Department of Veterans Affairs system.

The news conference was scheduled to be held as Trump nears the 100-day benchmark of his presidency on April 29.

Trump spent a lot of time advocating for better treatment for veterans during his presidential campaign last year. He said that at the news conference he would discuss progress at the VA since he took office on Jan. 20.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
