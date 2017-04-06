Trump to take a hard stance on Syria chemical attack
After the Syria chemical attack Tuesday that killed more than 70 people, including children, a statement released by the White House Tuesday focussed on the wrongdoings of the Obama administration with its Syrian policy, instead of what the current administration will do in the matter. Following the issuing of the statement, GOP foreign-policy leaders had expressed…
