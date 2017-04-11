Trump wants Tillerson to push Russia to abandon Assad
U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May have agreed that during a trip to Russia Tuesday and Wednesday Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will urge the Russian government to abandon its support for Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad. In a phone call on Monday, the two leaders confirmed Tillerson’s visit to Moscow “provides an…
