Trump wants Tillerson to push Russia to abandon Assad

Newsweek

11 Apr 2017 at 10:19 ET                   
Syria's embattled President Bashar al-Assad has been in power since 2000

U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May have agreed that during a trip to Russia Tuesday and Wednesday Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will urge the Russian government to abandon its support for Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad. In a phone call on Monday, the two leaders confirmed Tillerson’s visit to Moscow “provides an…

