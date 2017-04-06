Quantcast

Trump wants to hire foreign workers at Westchester golf course

International Business Times

06 Apr 2017 at 09:52 ET                   
Donald Trump (Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump has railed against what he calls “low-skilled immigration that continues to reduce jobs and wages for American workers,” but recent actions suggest he may prefer to hire such workers rather than U.S. citizens for his sprawling businesses. The former reality TV star with an estimated $3.5 billion to his name filed a request…

