Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump warms to China as he abandons his foreign policy campaign pledges

McClatchy Washington Bureau

12 Apr 2017 at 21:04 ET                   
US President Donald Trump, warmly welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping to what the US leader likes to call the "Winter White House," the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. (AFP / JIM WATSON)

WASHINGTON — Nearly three months into office, President Donald Trump has dropped much of his unorthodox campaign rhetoric on foreign policy and embraced a much more establishment view that in many ways doesn’t differ much from his Democratic predecessor. At a news conference on Wednesday, Trump praised Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose country he had once…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
First Muslim woman judge in US found dead in Hudson River
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+