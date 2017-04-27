Trump, who is overweight, really loves to talk about other people’s weight
Maine Governor Paul LePage lost more than 50 pounds after having bariatric surgery last year—and President Donald Trump apparently took notice. Trump, speaking into a microphone Wednesday at the White House as he signed an executive order kick-starting a review of the national monuments, pointed out LePage’s weight loss to a group of people and viewers…
