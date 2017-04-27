Quantcast

Trump, who is overweight, really loves to talk about other people’s weight

Newsweek

27 Apr 2017 at 20:17 ET                   
(Photo: stock_photo_world / Shutterstock.com)

Maine Governor Paul LePage lost more than 50 pounds after having bariatric surgery last year—and President Donald Trump apparently took notice. Trump, speaking into a microphone Wednesday at the White House as he signed an executive order kick-starting a review of the national monuments, pointed out LePage’s weight loss to a group of people and viewers…

